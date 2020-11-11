COVID-19 Restrictions Prompt Changes for Upcoming Christmas Tree Regalia

The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Carbon and Emery Counties announced a change to the annual Christmas Tree Regalia events due to COVID-19.

It was stated that they will work to follow the guidelines set forth by Governor Gary Herbert and the Southeast Utah Health Department to keep all safe. At this time, the Santa and Grinch events have changed to have the duo drive down Price City’s Main Street on Nov. 20 for the children to enjoy.

Santa will be between 100 West and 100 East on Main beginning at 5:30 p.m. The story time event at the library was cancelled; however, the Price City Youth Council will do free ornament kits for the children. Those that wish for a kit must stop by the Angel Tree in the Price City Hall to pick up a free kit. They are then encouraged to place the completed ornament on the tree located in the Price City Peace Gardens.

The Christmas films at the Price Theatre have also been cancelled due to restrictions along with the entertainment from the Carbon High School choir and Encore dancers. However, the 46 beautifully decorated trees will be ready for enjoyment starting Friday, Nov. 13, which is also when the bidding begins. Members of the community are invited to stroll down Price City’s Main Street to peruse the various trees up for auction.