COVID-19 Significance Explained to Emery County Commissioners

By Julie Johansen

Bradon Bradford from the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) addressed the Emery County Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon. He spoke to them about COVID-19 and its present significance to the county. Bradford noted that the positivity rate has dropped since the beginning of the new year from 30% to about 10% currently. Contact tracing is continuing but more emphasis is now being placed on the administration of the vaccine.

His report on numbers of vaccinations included Emery, Carbon and Grand counties. 3,152 have received their first dose and 686 have received the second dose. Bradford stated that the amount of vaccines has not been adequate for the demand. He calculated that the need was about 55,000 compared to the 1,500 doses available.

Bradford expects that the numbers received will increase significantly. The model for March will probably be one day in each county, bringing all the staff on that day. The clinic in Green River will be assisting with 100 doses each week. In response to the vaccines, there have been no horrible reactions, Bradford said, only a couple of Benadryl prescriptions. There have been 10 genuine reactions out of the nearly 4,000 doses.

He praised his staff and appreciated their work and assistance during the pandemic. Commissioner Kent Wilson also praised and thanked the SEUHD for the way they have handled each county differently, protecting the needs and desires of each community. Bradford concluded by stating that the best way to get on the waiting list for the vaccine is to contact the health department.

Next up, the commissioners ratified three grants for the county libraries. Ratification was necessary as the dates for applications had passed and two commissioners had signed them. The grants included the LSTA Borrowers Support Grant, which will reimburse about $2,200 from the Utah State Library.

The second ratification was for the Assisting Students for a Stronger Emery Tomorrow (A.S.S.E.T) Program – Phase Two. This grant is about $8,900. The third one would bring 21st Century Meetings, Presentations and Training to the Emery County Project. This is for adult patrons to facilitate meetings and training.

Emery County Clerk Brenda Tuttle then explained the reason for raising the cost of the tax sale administration fee. She stated the reasons include the cost of advertising the sale and more research required. This increase will be from $300 to $400.

Next up, the Community Impact Board list was amended to include the Green River Water Distribution System. These lists are required one year in advance in order for applicants to ensure they are correct before being presented.

In the elected officials reports, Commissioner Wilson reported that the EMS system in Green River is going well and he is excited about the response.