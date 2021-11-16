COVID-19 Transmission in Southeast Utah Remains High

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that COVID-19 transmission within the region remains high. This includes transmission rates in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

There are 377 active cases of the virus throughout Southeast Utah, including 257 in Carbon County, 78 in Emery County and 42 in Grand County. Of these cases, 68 were reported in the past three days. This includes 38 in Carbon County, 16 in Emery County and 14 in Grand County.

Nine regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including three from Carbon County and six from Emery County. The region has recorded 61 deaths attributed to the virus, including 33 in Carbon County, 23 in Emery County and five in Grand County. Only two of these deaths involved patients who were vaccinated.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority for the health department. As of Tuesday morning, 18,619 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This is 48.7% of the eligible population.

In total, there have been 271 breakthrough cases of the virus, which include those who became infected despite being vaccinated. According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, 200 regional hospitalizations involved non-vaccinated patients while only four patients were fully vaccinated.