COVID-19 Transmission Level Moderate for Carbon, Low for Emery

Based on the state’s new Level of Transmission scale for COVID-19, Carbon has been deemed moderate with Emery deemed low on the scale. Grand County also sits at moderate according to the Southeast Utah Health Department’s COVID-19 update on Thursday evening. Health guidance for all levels can be viewed here.

Thursday’s report also announced 15 new cases of the virus in the region. This includes six cases in Carbon County, five in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Carbon County leads the region with 192 total cases, 33 of which remain active as 158 have recovered. The lone death in the county came on Sunday when a man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized passed away. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized while seven others were formerly hospitalized.

In Emery County, 75 patients have tested positive for the virus with 22 cases active and 51 recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized while four others were formerly hospitalized. Two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range died due to COVID-19 last week.

Grand County has recorded 97 cases of COVID-19, 17 of which remain active as 79 have recovered. One Grand County patient is hospitalized at this time while two others were formerly hospitalized. One patient, a Grand County man over the age of 85, passed away due to the virus.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been four cases, one of which remains active as three have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.