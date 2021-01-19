COVID-19 Transmission Level Remains High for Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 94 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days. Also during this time, 282 tests have been negative.

Since COVID-19 testing began, over 35,576 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,386 positive results. The average testing cycle in the last seven days, which is the average time between date of test conducted and test result issued, is .8 days.

Monday’s report also announced 280 active cases within the region, with 10 of these patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus. With high case count, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 1,208 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 133 cases remain active while 1,068 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 42 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 636 cases of COVID-19, 53 of which remain active as 576 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been seven deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range, one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 542 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 94 cases remain active as 447 have recovered. Four Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 12 others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age groups with the most cases in the region is the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups, which account for 16.9% each of the total cases. The 10-19 age groups sits at 16.8% while the 40-49 age group is at 16.3% percent. The 50-59 group accounts for 11.3% of all cases. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 60-69 (10.8%), 70-79 (5.7%), 0-9 (2.8%), 80-89 (2.2%) and 90-99 (.3%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 86 cases of the virus, two of which remain active as 84 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there has been one case reported, which remains active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 116 cases of the virus, three of which remain active as 113 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 41 cases, four of which remain active while 37 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.