COVID-19 Transmission Level Remains High in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that the transmission level for COVID-19 remains high within the region. This includes high transmission levels in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Since COVID-19 testing began, 42,666 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,783 positive test results and 197 active cases. There have been 21 Southeast Utah patients that have died due to complications from the virus.

The average testing cycle in the last seven days, which is the average time between date of test conducted and test result issued, is .8 days. There have been 65 positive test results and 828 negative results in the past seven days.

In addition, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be issued. To date, 1,948 residents throughout the region have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 4,762 in total have received the first dose.

In Carbon County, 1,369 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 67 cases remain active while 1,291 have recovered. Two Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 48 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been 11 deaths of Carbon County residents due to the virus, including 10 men and one women, all of which were hospitalized at the time of death.

Emery County has recorded 764 cases of COVID-19, 62 of which remain active as 694 patients have recovered. There are no Emery County patients currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, 22 were formerly hospitalized. Emery County has recorded eight deaths, including six men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 65-84 age range.

In Grand County, 650 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 68 cases remain active as 580 have recovered. Three Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 18 others were formerly hospitalized. Two Grand County men over the age of 85 have died due to the virus.

The 10-19 age group has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 17.36%. The 30-39 age group accounts for 16.97% of all cases while the 40-49 age group accounts for 16.18%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 20-29 (16.00%), 50-59 (11.50%), 60-69 (10.82%), 70-79 (5.72%), 0-9 (3.13%), 80-89 (2.08%) and 90-99 (.25%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 103 cases of the virus, four of which remain active as 99 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there have been seven cases reported, two of which have recovered while five remain active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 158 cases of the virus, 19 of which remain active as 139 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 59 cases, six of which remain active while 53 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.