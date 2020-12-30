COVID-19 Transmission Level Remains High in Southeast Utah

Since COVID-19 testing began, over 30,845 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,028 positive results and 14 deaths. Currently, 165 cases remain active and there are seven hospitalizations due to the virus. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 1,056 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 77 cases remain active while 972 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 37 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 539 cases of COVID-19, 44 of which remain active as 489 patients have recovered. One Emery County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 18 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been six deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 433 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 44 cases remain active as 388 have recovered. Two Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while eight others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.73% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.00% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.57%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.09%), 1-14 (8.38%), 85+ (.99%) and 0-1 (.30%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious. Carbon School District has recorded 82 cases of the virus, four of which remain active as 78 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 109 cases of the virus, 30 of which remain active as 79 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 38 cases, one of which remains active while 37 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department's website.