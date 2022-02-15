COVID-19 Transmission Remains High in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19. This includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Monday’s report also announced 256 active cases of the virus, including 139 in Carbon County, 63 in Emery County and 42 in Grand County. Of these cases, 105 were reported in the past seven days. This includes 67 in Carbon County, 26 in Emery County and 12 in Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 74 regional deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 43 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Five of these deaths involved fully vaccinated residents while 69 were unvaccinated.

The health department also reported on Monday that eight regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. Since the pandemic began, 225 unvaccinated patients have been hospitalized along with 29 vaccinated residents.

While the health department continues to track new cases of the virus, vaccine distribution continues. To date, 20,483 regional residents have been fully vaccinated. Vaccine clinics are also ongoing through the health department, including boosters.