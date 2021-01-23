COVID-19 Vaccination Update Given to Carbon County Commission

On Wednesday evening, Bradon Bradford of the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was invited to the Carbon County Commission meeting to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccination.

He began by stating that he appreciated the commission inviting him and said that for the department, this is an exciting time. Instead of talking about quarantine and isolation, the vaccine will lead to opening up. As of last Friday, over 1,100 vaccines had been administered throughout the region.

Bradford stated that the number did not include partners, such as hospitals and long-term care centers, who received the first vaccinations at about 2,000 district-wide. Up to this time, all of those vaccinations have been administered and they are now working on the 70 and older population, which totals over 5,000 of the population in Southeast Utah.

Bradford remarked that those that have been able to acquire an appointment have been in and out quickly. However, they recognize that there is a lot of frustration for those that have not gotten an appointment yet. Those that are 70 and older can make an appointment on the SEUHD’s website or call (435) 637-3671 to be put on a waitlist.

“We look forward to the day we have more vaccine doses and can administer the vaccine to anyone who wants it,” the SEUHD shared.

It was stated by Bradford that it will take a number of weeks to get through the highest-risk population and that they are also just under halfway done with the employees at the school districts. He stated that they are grateful for the patience from the community as well as the understanding. Bradford said 400 vaccinations are received weekly for the three counties, essentially split by population.

Bradford then answered questions voiced by the commissioners, which included addressing if any major side effects had been noticed in the area. According to Bradford, everyone that receives the vaccination will have soreness in the arm for a day.

The most common side effect thus far, with about 10 to 15 individuals affected, is a rash or redness appearing anywhere between one and seven days after the vaccine, which lasts for a couple of days and has been said to itch. Statewide, there have been cases of allergic reactions, though none have reached the local area, which Bradford said they are grateful for.

With that in mind, it is understood that once the second dose is received, all should expect about 12 hours of discomfort. Bradford also remarked that many seem to be underselling the effectiveness of the vaccine. Usually it is stated to be 95% effective, but in terms of reducing severe disease, the number is closer to 99%, he said.

“Please remember that although we are seeing a glimpse to the end of this pandemic, it is still very important to practice social distancing and mask wearing until we have reached the safe time and end of the pandemic,” shared the SEUHD.