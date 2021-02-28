COVID-19 Vaccinations Ramp Up

As vaccines become available to additional groups, the Southeast Utah Health Department works to administer thousands of vaccines throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,813 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated. In addition, 7,640 total residents have received their first dose. Those currently eligible for the vaccine include residents aged 50 and older, healthcare personnel, first responders, education staff and those 18+ with specific underlying health conditions.

In addition to the health department, vaccines are also being administrated at Walmart, Smith’s, Lin’s and Boyd’s Family Pharmacy.

While vaccines are being distributed, the Southeast Utah Health Department continues to track new cases of COVID-19 in the region. According to a report on Monday evening, there have been 57 new cases in the region in the past four days. This includes 32 in Carbon County, 17 in Emery County and eight in Grand County.

Monday’s report also announced that Carbon and Emery counties remain in the high transmission level for COVID-19. Grand County is currently in the moderate level. The transmission level is determined by case rates, positivity counts and ICU utilizations.