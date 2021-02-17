COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands Throughout Utah

More people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine following an announcement from Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Thursday. Those aged 65 and older are now eligible for the vaccine as well as those 18 and older with specific underlying health conditions.

“Feb. 25, 2021, Governor Cox opened COVID-19 vaccines to include those 65 and older as well as those 18 and older with specific underlying health conditions approved by the State of Utah, which can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution/#eligibility, effective immediately,” the Southeast Utah Health Department shared.

Scheduling for these openings can be done online at www.seuhealth.com/vaccine-scheduling. When scheduling an appointment, residents should use their own email address and, if possible, use a unique email address for each appointment scheduled.

“If two people share one email address, please make sure to put both names in the name field each time you register,” the health department shared. “Note: they will still need two appointments, one for each of them.”

The health department recognizes that there are more residents wanting vaccines than the numbers of vaccines that are available. “Appointments fill very fast, so make sure that after booking your appointment you see the confirmation page. This verifies the appointment date and time, and verifies that you have made your appointment correctly.”

If you receive an error message instead of the confirmation page, that means the time you selected has already been filled, the health department explained. “If this happens, choose a new appointment time and schedule it. Additionally, check your email for your confirmation. If you do not see a confirmation, please check your junk mail box in your email.”

The health department emphasized that the vaccine is only open for those aged 65 and older as well as those aged 18+ with underlying health conditions. Those that are not eligible should not attempt to make an appointment.

“If you are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, please be patient and continue social distancing and wearing your mask,” shared the health department.