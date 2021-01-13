COVID-19 Vaccines Become Available for General Population in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that COVID-19 vaccinations are now becoming available for the general population, beginning with those aged 70+.

The schedule for a vaccine by those over 70 was quickly filled as members of the community rushed for an appointment. At this time, all available appointments have been scheduled, but the health department said that as more vaccines are received, additional appointments will be made available.

“In the State of Utah, COVID-19 vaccines have now been made available to individuals aged 70 and over,” the Southeast Utah Health Department shared. “We are excited to begin vaccinating community members in our district, as it shows us a glimpse into a more positive future.”

In addition to those aged 70+, healthcare personnel, first responders and education employees are being offered the vaccine. These vaccinations are being offered through each individual’s employer.

“SEUHD is looking forward to the time when everyone who wishes to be vaccinated has access to the vaccine,” the health department shared. “At this time, we ask for public cooperation in staying within their assigned age or risk group so that the distribution can proceed as smoothly as possible.”

The online vaccine scheduler can be found by clicking here. Members of the community can also sign up for vaccine updates that are being sent via text message or email.

“We ask that if you are under 70 years of age, please do not schedule an appointment at this time, as it will take a time slot from someone who is eligible, and we will not be able to administer the vaccine to you,” the health department concluded.