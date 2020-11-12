COVID-Style Green River City Council

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met at City Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. In accordance with the Governor’s latest COVID-19 mandate, they limited those in the room to 10 or less. The city council members and essential staff met in person, masked and six feet apart, while everyone else attended the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, the newly-appointed John Wesley Powell River History Museum Director introduced herself to the council and those in attendance. Candice Cravins will serve as the museum’s new director.

Due to COVID-19, the traditional Christmas program and donuts for the city’s “Light the Night” event has been cancelled. However, the light parade and floats are still on the schedule. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three floats.

The council will meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.