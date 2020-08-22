Cowboy Fire Reaches Manti-La Sal National Forest

National Forest Press Release

The Cowboy Fire, which started earlier this week on the Fishlake National Forest, has spread to the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

The wildfire began Sunday, Aug. 16, approximately 15 miles east of Salina, Utah in the Cowboy Drainage area, and remained on the border of the two national forests until Thursday night. Due to high winds and extremely dry conditions, the grew to 435 acres and spread approximately 70 acres into the Manti-La Sal.

Ground crews, with the support of air resources, actively worked all week to establish containment lines. Dry conditions, coupled with the rough terrain that is limiting firefighter access and high, strong winds, continue to frustrate efforts. The fire is currently burning through heavy dead, down timber and mixed conifer.

Currently, there are seven aircraft assigned to the fire as well as five ground crews and two engines. It is a joint forest operation with personnel from both the Manti-La Sal and Fishlake working diligently to contain the fire. A Type-3 Incident Management Team has taken control of the fire as of Aug. 17.

Smoke is visible from Interstate 70 and surrounding areas. The fire may continue to move east, northeast and potentially south. Public and firefighter safety is always the Forest Service’s top priority. Road closures are in place on the Manti-La Sal and Fishlake National Forest for the fire area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Cowboy Fire, please visit UtahFireInfo.gov.