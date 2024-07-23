Cowboys Memorial Rodeo and Concert

Cowboys and cowgirls are invited to Emery County Fair’s annual Cowboys Memorial Rodeo at the Castle Dale Rodeo Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. Friday night admission is $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages six to 11.

Saturday night admission is $12 for adults and $8 for kids ages six to 11. Saturday attendees are invited to join in on some concert fun featuring the band Wildwood, which will begin immediately following the rodeo. Concert admission will be included into the admission for Saturday’s ticket purchase.

For more information, call (435) 749-9095. Call to enter on July 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at (435) 749-0064. Callbacks are July 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.