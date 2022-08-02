Cowboys Memorial Rodeo Delights Crowds *Photo Gallery*

On July 29 and 30, the annual Cowboys Memorial Rodeo welcomed grandstand filling crowds again this year along with The Wild Child, Troy Lerwill. Locals and visitors alike flocked to Castle Dale to compete or spectate as hundreds of people filled the arena each night.

“The 2022 CMR was nothing short of amazing!” shared organizers of the Cowboys Memorial Rodeo. “Could not have asked for better weather! The crowds were awesome!”

The Buddy Barrel Race and Circle of Fear events have become annual crowd pleasers and challenges for local participants, taking place each night. Immediately following the rodeo on Saturday evening, fireworks were lit for the delight of the crowds.