Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo Pleases Large Crowd *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

The Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo Committee and Emery High rodeo team presented a great show for large crowds on Friday and Saturday evenings in Castle Dale. Even though the contestant load was small, Diamond H stock contractor brought strong horses and bulls. The entertainment was loaded for local residents as well as the paying contestants.

In keeping with the theme of the rodeo, “Cowboy’s Memorial,” Lee Jeffs entered the arena with his team and wagon that was filled with descendant children of the rodeo cowboys. The added event of buddy barrel gave several local teams a chance to participate.

John Payne, known as the “One Armed Bandit,” from Oklahoma is always a crowd pleaser and this year was no exception as he climbed to the top of his horse trailer riding his horse. He also commanded another horse and zebra to top the trailer. These activities happened both nights.

The final round of the motocross rodeo ran following the barrel racing on Saturday evening. As the concluding event, ten men were standing in circles in the arena as a Mexican fighting bull was turned loose in the arena. The last man standing in his circle won $1,000.

The CMR is the single fundraiser for the Emery High rodeo team. The support they received was overwhelming and they stated it was greatly appreciated.