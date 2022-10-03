Cowdell Puts Exclamation Mark on Senior Night

ETV News Stock Photo

The Dinos recognized their six seniors on Thursday during the final home game of the regular season. Those seniors included Emma Flemett, Kacie Brady, Kinley Cowdell, Beverly Lancaster, Shalyce Rahaula and Jezmin Pressett.

Carbon made its presence felt early and often in this one. The Dinos blitzed the Red Devils with six goals in the first half. They then ended the contest with a pair of goals in the second half to enforce the mercy rule 8-0.

Cowdell went out with a bang, scoring four goals and adding an assist. Meanwhile, Lancaster and Rahaula each scored once and recorded one assist. Mia Crompton and Ada Bradford added one goal apiece while Kacie Brady had two assists and Bailey Johnson had one assist. Finally, Flemett produced another shutout half while also picking up an assist.

The first round of the playoffs begins on Saturday. The Dinos will await their seed with the release of the bracket, which should be announced in the coming days.