Cox Announced as a May 2024 UCA Graduate

Press Release

CONWAY, AR (09/17/2024)– The University of Central Arkansas held August commencement on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in the Farris Center on campus.

The university conferred approximately 460 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School.

Ryan Cox of Orangeville graduated with a Doctor of Occupational Therapy.

Congratulations on your outstanding academic accomplishments. Go Bears!