Craftee Designs By Jody Opens in Price

The community gave a warm welcome to Craftee Designs By Jody on Wednesday afternoon in Price. The business celebrated its ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce.

Craftee Designs By Jody is located in the Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) in Price. The business is owned and operated by Jody Pierce, who began her crafting journey making t-shirts, towels, tumblers and small gifts. She then studied the art of candle pouring and created Desert’s Edge Candle Company.

“I am a huge fan of candles and wax melts, so to be creating my own and sharing them with you is a dream come true,” Pierce shared. “I hope you enjoy my crafts and candles as much as I do.”

The business offers scented candles, sugar scrubs, body butters, cold process bar soaps, bath bombs, car diffusers and other handmade gifts. The candles are hand poured and made from 100% natural ingredients.

“We use only the highest quality ingredients to create these hand poured candles, squeezable wax and wax melts,” the business shared.

The BTAC is located 375 South Carbon Avenue in Price. Customers can contact Pierce at (406) 670-6263 or jody@crafteedesigns.net. Interested parties can also pursue Craftee Designs by Jody online at www.crafteedesignsbyjody.com.