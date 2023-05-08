Craftee Designs by Jody Opens Main Street Storefront

Craftee Designs by Jody has experienced a lot of growth in Carbon County, which has led to the business’ new location on Price City’s Main Street.

Owner Jody Pierce began her crafting journey making t-shirts, towels, tumblers and small gifts. She then studied the art of candle pouring and created Desert’s Edge Candle Company.

Her passion led to her first location located within the Business and Technical Assistance Center in 2022. There, she sold her permanent jewelry, scented candles, sugar scrubs, body butters, cold process bar soaps, bath bombs, car diffusers and other handmade gifts. Classes were also hosted at that location.

As Pierce outgrew the space, she began her search for a new storefront. This led her to a vacant space at 8 East Main Street in Price (located next to Edgy Bling). After some renovations and upgrades, the space was ready for business.

Pierce is not alone in the new location, however. She has welcomed nail technician Makaila Shiner, owner of Manis by Mik, and nail technician Kamlyn Keele, owner of Kam’s Perfect Polishes, into the building. Tiana Secor and Sara Christensen, owners of DT Cosas, are offering their personalized tumblers at the new store. Customers can also find offerings from Stuffed Pretzel Designs at the store.

Additionally, classes will continue to be offered by Pierce at the new location. The space is also large enough to host special events for community members, such as baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers or more.

“We have the best customers who come to our classes and buy our products,” Pierce shared. “Thank you for your continued support!”

To contact Craftee Designs by Jody, call (406) 670-6263. Kam’s Perfect Polishes can be contacted at (435) 650-6133 while Manis by Mik can be contacted at (435) 650-2720. To reach DT Cosas, please call (801) 703-6242 or (801) 455-2787.