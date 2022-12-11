Our loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, Craig Louis Curtis, age 75, passed away on December 6, 2022 in West Valley City, Utah.

He was born in Carbon County at the Carbon Hospital in Price, Utah, on December 25, 1946 to George Louis Curtis and Laumarjorie Jewkes Curtis. He was the second child born of four children.

After graduating from Carbon High School in May of 1965, he attended the College of Eastern Utah. He got to and from his classes in his Red Beetle Bug (Volkswagon). He loved to drag Main Street and show off his pride and joy (his car). He found great pleasure in trying to impress all the young ladies by giving them rides to where ever they wanted to go.

Craig was 6’6″, so his nickname throughout his life became “Stretch.” He loved basketball and was the superstar, always leading the team by scoring the most points and getting the most rebounds. He handled the ball with finesse, and was gifted with all the basketball skills it takes to be successful in the sport he loved so much. He also played little league baseball.

Craig married and had two beautiful daughters, JaNae and Kristen. Later divorced, he never stopped loving his daughters or thinking about them after they moved away with their mother. Years later, Craig married again, having another beautiful daughter, Amanda Ann Curtis. She was his everything, and in his own words, to quote Craig, “She is my Angel.” Amanda was her Dad’s loving, tender caregiver, taking care of his every need when the time came he needed more help. She did this with a positive loving attitude, while working a full-time job, and taking care of a house and two teenage daughters, as a single divorced mother.

Craig lived and worked for Industrial Supply in Salt Lake City, Utah, from 1972-2012. He retired from the company after 40 years of dedicated service. He was one of the top salesmen, and truly loved wining and dining, and socializing with his customers. He took pride in his job, and always dressed to represent the company with honor. He was a hard worker, which allowed him to provide for his family.

Craig loved to spend time with his granddaughters Alex and Mikelle. They loved their “Papa.” He loved to watch any and all sports, whether it be at a sports bar, or at home on his couch, with a bag of pistachios in one hand and a remote in the other, for hours and hours. Craig loved to cook. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp. His Cedar Mountain adventures with his family were always a highlight in his life. He always had stories and jokes to entertain everyone sitting around the campfire. Later in life, his passion became golfing. He would absolutely get on the golf course whenever he could and was able too, just to relax, laugh, and have fun with his friends.

Craig loved music. His favorite rock bands were The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Doors. He loved football and his favorite teams to watch were the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and the Utah Utes. His favorite basketball team was the Utah Jazz. And last but not least, he enjoyed going to the Salt Lake Bees baseball games.

Craig had a wonderful sense of humor that never diminished. He wasn’t a stranger to anyone. He befriended all. Craig genuinely loved people and he had many, many friends. His childhood friend and best friend throughout his entire life was Terry Powell (Little Red). They even were coworkers, working for the same company for over 35 years. Terry was always there for Craig through fun times and rough times. Some would say they were brothers from another mother. After Craig was no longer able to drive himself, Terry would go get him and take him to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or play golf, or go to any function they were invited too, or just be together and hang out. Terry was always a true friend, up to the very end. A big thank you Terry for all your time given, with unconditional love to your friend and buddy.

Craig enjoyed his life, and he lived the life he wanted.

Survived by his sister Dana Pizzuto, brother Mitchum (Debbie) Curtis, daughter Amanda Curtis, daughter Kristen Sharp, Granddaughter Alexis Torres, Grandaughter Mikelle Torres, other Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Laumarjorie Curtis; brother Kim Curtis; daughter JaNae Sharp; niece Wendy Lynn Ryan.

A memorial service will be held December 17, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, Price 6th Ward. 303 West 500 South, Price, Utah. Funeral Service (11:00 a.m). The family will receive family and friends starting 1 hour prior to service. (10.00 a.m). A luncheon will be served immediately following the service.

As per his wishes, Craig was cremated.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for and loved Craig and to the Price 6th Ward Relief Society for providing lunch.

Craig, we all love you very much. We will miss you.