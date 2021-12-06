Creche Festival Creates Feelings of Awe and Peace

By Julie Johansen

Christian Faiths from Castle Valley adorned the halls of the Huntington Utah Stake Center with nearly 250 unique nativity scenes. These nativities were made of wood, ceramic, porcelain, string and various other materials. Manger scenes from all over the world featured the culture of Africa, Kenya, France, Italy and myriads of other countries and nationalities. The ambiance of the festival was created with a life size silhouetted scene on the stage created by Lynsie Pentico.

Nearly 1,000 guests came to view the wondrous displays around the cultural hall and a life-sized scene belonging to Marie Johnson was just through the door. The biggest attraction was the live nativity in the lot just next door. Sheep, cattle, donkey and a constructed manger scene filled the evening air, complete with Mary, Joseph, the babe, shepherds and wisemen. This live scene was created by Tom and Nancy Guymon. Guests were treated with cookies and hot cocoa on their way to view the live nativity. Many were brought to tears to see how beautifully it was decorated and the feeling of peace that was there.

The idea for this Festival originated in 2019 before the pandemic but had to be postponed until 2021. Teresa Nielson, Stake Relief Society President, asked Darcey Powell to create the festival. Marie Guymon Johnson then replaced Nielson when she left on a mission and again requested for this festival to be scheduled. Powell put together the committee of Jodi Sitterud, Kisty Barnett, Jill Hansen, Lisa Curtis, Lynsie Pentico, Mallorie Allred, Ashley Nielson and Lynae Christensen, as well as Powell herself.

”They are creative, talented, organized, ambitious and humble. What a blessing it has been for me to work closely with them to bring such an amazing event to fruition,” said Powell. “It was truly one of the most unforgettable and rewarding projects I’ve ever been part of.”