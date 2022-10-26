Creekview 4th Grade Students Visit State Capitol

Carbon School District Press Release

On Monday, Oct. 3, the fourth grade classes from Creekview Elementary took a field trip to the State Capitol and Utah Core Research Center. Fourth grade students make this trip each year because geology and the state of Utah are CORE subject areas for the grade.

At the Utah Core Research Center, the students panned for gold and learned how erosion and earthquakes occur. They also got to see many different types of rocks and fossils. “It was a wonderful time,” teacher Bambi Erramouspe said of the trip.

At the Capitol, the classes were invited onto the Floor of the House and they saw the “gold room.” They were taken to the basement Earthquake Mitigation System, which helped the students understand further what they learned about earthquakes at the research center. They were also able to meet with State Representative Christine Watkins and her staff.

Erramouspe wanted to thank Jim Davis at the Utah Core Research Center and Representative Christine Watkins for their time.