Creekview Coyotes Spread Christmas Cheer by Giving Back

Creekview Elementary School hosted a special assembly on the morning of Friday, Dec. 6, inviting many businesses and entities from throughout the community to attend.

Principal Keith Palmer explained that the Creekview Coyotes love to give back to those that give so much to the school. In the spirit of that, this idea came up. Students created 500 cards, put together 50 blankets and crafted well over 100 decorations and center pieces in under an hour and a half.

These were then given to over a dozen of the invited entities, starting with Parkdale Health and Rehab and Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Price City Fire Department, Children’s Justice Center, Carbon County Senior Center and Community Cares Christmas Dinner were spotlighted next.

The Heirloom Inn and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were given their boxes of crafted goodies, before the Price City Police Department (PCPD) stood next. Chief Brandon Sicilia explained that the department lives to serve the community, especially the children. When the Carbon County School District was invited to stand, Superintendent Mika Salas commended the children, saying the nicest thing that can ever be done is something for others.

The Carbon County Ambulance Department and Utah Highway Patrol were then gifted with the blankets before explaining that these blankets are for children that are involved in emergency situations. Finally, Good Life Senior Living was honored with a box of their own.

To close out this assembly, the students of Creekview Elementary sang a classic Christmas melody to those in attendance.