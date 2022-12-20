Creekview Elementary Earns National Title

During the Carbon School Board meeting last week, it was announced that Creekview Elementary (CVE) will represent the state of Utah for earning the National Title 1 School award.

In November, Carbon School District (CSD) was notified that CVE was in the top 5% of schools in Utah that were being recognized as a distinguished Utah Title 1 school. To be recognized at that level, the school must have a poverty rate of at least 35%, high academic achievement for two or more consecutive years, and met or exceeded state standards of adequate yearly progress for at least two consecutive years.

After being notified of their ranking at the state level, the school district applied for Title 1 school recognition at the national level. Only two schools from each state were chosen. For Utah, CVE was chosen, along with a school from North Sanpete School District.

Creekview Elementary Principal Keith Palmer took to the podium during Wednesday’s meeting, stating that he wished all 66 of his employees could have been there for the recognition. He emphasized that each staff member in the school played a part in earning the title.

“They all have a role in building the culture for students and making them feel connected and important, and helping them perform,” stated Palmer. “We’ve worked very hard to build culture and also build into our students that they can succeed.”

CSD’s Elementary Director Stacy Basinger stated that the employees at Creekview Elementary also have high expectations for themselves, which carries to their students.

“This is [a] very dedicated staff who have really committed to the instructional practices, intervention needs, building a culture and just being there for kids,” said Basinger. “They don’t see any kid that can’t be successful in their school.”

The national recognition will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana in February where six staff members of CVE have been chosen to represent the school during the National ESA Conference.