Creekview Elementary Teacher Hope Manzanares Receives Apples for Teachers Award

During the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Creekview Elementary’s fifth grade teacher Hope Manzanares was honored for AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers nomination, marking the start of the new school year.

CJ McManus from AJB Broadcasting kicked off the presentation by reading a heartfelt nomination letter from Felicia Wayman. The letter praised Manzanares for being a rare and exceptional teacher.

“Mrs. Manzanares is one of those teachers that come across every once in a great while. The students adore her because she is kind, loving, fun, and cares about each one of them,” read the letter.

Wayman also highlighted Manzanares’ dedication and enthusiasm for nurturing her students’ confidence and success. With 25 years of teaching experience, Manzanares took the podium to accept her award.

“I just want to say thank you. I am very honored and appreciative,” she said.

AJB Broadcasting plans to present an Apples for Teachers award at each monthly school board meeting throughout the year. To nominate a deserving teacher, send an email to taylor@heytony.com with your reasons for the nomination.

“We are really excited to recognize teachers all year long,” McManus shared.