Creekview Teacher Elaine Taylor Honored with Apples for Teachers Nomination

Creekview Elementary third grade teacher Elaine Taylor was surprised with a heartfelt nomination for AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers Award from her student, Clara Anderson and her mother, Raelynn.

AJB Broadcasting’s staff presented the nomination letter during the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening.

“Taylor is the kind of teacher who makes each child feel special and valued,” the letter stated.

Raelynn wrote about Taylor’s compassion and the positive impact she has on her students, emphasizing how she makes each child feel important and heard.

“Taylor takes the time to ensure every student’s voice is heard, and that truly makes a difference in their day-to-day experience at school,” the letter continued.

In the letter, it was expressed that Clara admires Taylor’s approach to teaching, particularly her ability to make learning fun and engaging. Clara noted that Taylor brings lessons to life and ensures all students feel successful, no matter their ability.

“From personalized notes to small acts of kindness, she fosters a classroom environment filled with positivity, warmth and respect,” the letter said.

“It’s clear that Taylor’s dedication to her students’ well-being extends well beyond her role as a teacher,” the letter concluded. “She is a mentor, a friend and a role model to all of them.”

After the presentation, Taylor approached the podium to accept her award, accompanied by her nominator Clara. She ended with a brief speech:

“This is why we teach. It’s because of them. It’s the best job in the world. I wouldn’t change it. I think I’m a better person because of my students, because of my parents, because of my coworkers and there’s no place I’d rather be,” Taylor shared.