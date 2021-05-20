Creekview, Wellington Elementary Schools Host 2021 Constitution Bees

On May 18 and 19, both Wellington and Creekview elementary schools tested a number of their students’ knowledge of United States history with the annual Constitution Bees. These competitions, hosted yearly by the Lion’s Club, are a way to see what the students have absorbed in their studies pertaining to the United States.

Wellington Elementary hosted its bee on Tuesday afternoon in the library as 24 students competed for the top spot. Questions asked included “name one of the three rights in the eighth amendment of the U.S. constitution” and “name one of the two rights that are guaranteed in the fourth amendment.”

Numbers slowly dwindled until three students were left standing. In first place was Jocelyn Shorts, followed by fellow classmates Brylei Velasquez and Jayden Powell in second and third place, respectively.

The next morning, Creekview Elementary had the honor of hosting its own bee in the school’s auditorium. Over 20 students competed in the bee and answered questions such as “name one of the sections of the Congress of the U.S.”

Competition was tight for the Creekview Coyotes and after the final three students successfully answered questions a handful of times, the panel of judges made the decision that there would be three first place finishers. These students were Alex McEvoy, Brettlee Kennedy and Malia Cilli.

Not only do each of the winning students get the honor of successfully completing the bee, but they were also given a cash award from the Lion’s Club.