Crews Hold Containment Lines on Bear Fire

Monday’s morning report on the Bear Fire announced favorable overnight conditions. This allowed firefighters to put in proactive efforts, and while fire burned actively all night, all activity was internal to proposed containment lines.

However, reports indicate that fire crews were called to aid in response to several accidents along Highway 6 during their overnight shift. “Drivers are reminded to stay focused, slow down and use caution,” Utah Fire Info urged.

Fire command announced that a red flag warning remains in place for hot, dry conditions and extremely low fuel moisture. Crews will work on Monday to continue to construct containment lines above Helper and north of Spring Canyon Road.

“If conditions are favorable, this may include burning above the road,” Utah Fire Info shared. “The second priority is to secure the fire line along Ford Ridge.”