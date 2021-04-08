Crews Respond to Fire Reported in Westwood *Updated*

Early Thursday evening, emergency personnel were dispatched to Westwood near the Carbon County Fairgrounds for a fire.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office reported that the flames came from a brush fire and requested that all steer clear of the area as crews respond. As a precaution, the Family and Support and Children’s Justice Center was temporarily evacuated as crews worked.

The Price City Fire Department reported the brush fire encompassed 50 acres north of the fairgrounds with no reported injuries.

According to Price Fire, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and high winds were noted as a huge factor. The fire department credited great work by both homeowners and multiple local agencies for the containment of the blaze.