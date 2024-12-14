Crews Seal Main Smoke Vent in Kenilworth Mine Fire

Jan Morse of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) announced that on Wednesday, crews successfully sealed the main smoke vent in regard to the Kenilworth Mine Fire. This has ceased the smoke production.

Work addressing smaller vents and subsidence features near the main vent were scheduled to conclude on Dec. 13 and the DOGM expressed appreciation for all of the cooperation throughout this project, which allowed crews to complete their work both safely and efficiently.

“Please note that the area remains hazardous due to potentially unstable ground and dangerous gases,” Morse cautioned. “For your safety, avoid accessing the bench.”

Those that still have health-related questions are urged to contact the Southeast Utah Health Department at (435) 637-3671. Any changes in fire activity that are noticed should be directed to Norse at (385) 799-0028 or janmorse@utah.gov.