Crews Work to Contain Fire in Water Canyon

117117045_4061826140554971_1950088910273454507_n.jpg

Photo courtesy of the CCSO

On Tuesday morning, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared an update regarding a fire that began in Water Canyon near East Carbon on Monday morning around 1:37 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews have estimated that the fire is covering 100 to 200 acres. As of 9 a.m., it was 0% contained. Two crews have responded as well as three helicopters.

The fire is burning in a steep terrain and is reportedly moving from the north and east away from structures. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

