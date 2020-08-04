Crews Work to Contain Fire in Water Canyon

On Tuesday morning, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared an update regarding a fire that began in Water Canyon near East Carbon on Monday morning around 1:37 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews have estimated that the fire is covering 100 to 200 acres. As of 9 a.m., it was 0% contained. Two crews have responded as well as three helicopters.

The fire is burning in a steep terrain and is reportedly moving from the north and east away from structures. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.