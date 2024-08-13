Cross Country Competes at Cottonwood Complex for Premiere Invitational

Carbon and Emery High Schools, along with 27 other teams, competed in their first Cross Country Invitational of the season on Saturday. It was held at the Cottonwood Complex where they ran 2.95 miles around Big Cottonwood Regional Park.

The Emery girls would claim first place with a team score of 37, followed by Union (48), Carbon (57) and Morgan (70). Emery would place four girls in the top seven final times. Addy Guymon (18:24.2) finished in third, behind two Union Seniors. Gentry Christiansen (18:32.2) finished in fourth place, Josie Yates (19:29.9) of Carbon finished in fifth, Addie Hurst (19:53.2) placed sixth and Skylee Guymon (20:34.2) placed seventh.

Finished out the competitors was Brettlee Kennedy (Carbon, 22:12.4) in eleventh, Aly Bryner (Carbon, 22:29.7) in twelfth, Kiley Bishoff (Carbon, 23:02.9) in sixteenth, Kaylee Pitcher (Carbon, 23:03.3) in seventeenth, Hannah Farley (Emery, 23:13.3) in eighteenth and Alexa Jones (Carbon, 24:39.0) in twenty first.

The Carbon boys would claim first place in their division with a score of 49. Grantsville (50) was close behind in second, followed by Morgan (72), Emery (128), Union (130), Juan Diego (154) and Summit Academy (161). Carbon’s Spencer Butler would finish fourth overall with a time of 16:28.0, followed by his teammates Dalin Humes (Carbon, 16:46.1) in sixth, Dillan Humes (Emery, 16:51.2) in seventh, Bradley Sweeney (Carbon, 17:01.9) in tenth, Michael Weber (Carbon, 17:05.1) in twelfth, Samuel Wilson (Carbon, 17:18.2) in seventeenth, Evan Criddle (Carbon, 17:20.1) in eighteenth and Seth Jenson (Carbon, 17:20.2) in nineteenth.

By Benjamin Farley, Jacob Erickson, Daxton Larsen, Hayden Christiansen, Xander Robinson and Landon Braun followed. Next up, the teams will travel to compete at the Rose Park Sports Complex, for a pre-state meet in Rose Park.