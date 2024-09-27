Cross Country Competes at Moab Invitational

The Emery and Carbon County cross country teams made their way down south to Moab on Wednesday for the Moab Invitational. The teams invited along with the Dinos and the Spartans were Merit Academy, Whitehorse, San Juan, Monticello, Lehi and the hometown Grand County. The Emery Spartans placed first in the girls’ 5,000 Meter, with the boys’ placing fifth as a team in their race. The Carbon Dinos would finish in the second position in both girls’ and boys’ races.

Beginning in the girls’ race, Addy Guymon once again finished in first place, earning the gold with a time of 18:52.5 for the Lady Spartans. Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe followed in second place, earning the silver with a time of 19:46.6. Also, from Carbon, Josie Yates continued her impressive season, finishing in third place with a time of 20:02.3. Gentry Christiansen (20:13.1) of Emery followed in the fourth place spot and her teammate Addie Hurst (20:28.2) finished in sixth place.

Following in the 67-athlete competition was Alivia Daley (EHS, 21.53.5) at 12, Brettlee Kennedy (CHS, 23:02.4) at 19, Aly Bryner (CHS, 23:44.8) at 21, Kaylee Pitcher (CHS, 23:51.8) at 23, Carlie Hurst (EHS, 24:44.6) at 28 and Mckenzie Fredrickson finishing in the top 50% of the athletes.

The final results of the girl’s standings were Emery (50), Carbon (68), Lehi (83), Grand County (97), Monticello (114), San Juan (123), Whitehorse (144) and Merit Academy (205).

In the boy’s race, Spencer Butler of Carbon finished in the fourth place overall position with a time of 17:16.3. His teammates followed, finishing the top 20 athletes in the event: Dallin Humes (17:50.1) at 10, Michael Weber (17:51.6) at 11, Tyler Morris (18:11.5) at 15, Matthew Stromness (18:20.7) and Samuel Wilson (18:25.4).

Following in the 167 athlete race was Seth Jenson (CHS, 18:31.6) at 21, Zander Robinson (EHS, 18:54.1) at 28, Spencer Pitcher (CHS, 19:14.7) at 32, Bracken Hanson (CHS, 19:27.4) at 37, Tyke Criddle (CHS, 19:30.8) at 38, Jared Bryson (CHS, 19:38.4) at 44, Hayden Christiansen (EHS, 19:38.8) at 45, Carter Abbott (CHS, 19:44.2) at 47, Josiah Trostle (CHS, 19:44.3) at 48 and Jacob Erickson (EHS, 19:44.8) rounding out the top 50.

The final standings in the boy’s division were Lehi (17) with a near perfect score, Carbon (51), San. Juan (104), Grand County (109, Emery (149), Monticello (149), Whitehorse (204) and Merit Academy (230).

Next up for the cross country runners, the Emery Spartans will host the event, as runners will meet at the Aquatic Center on Oct 2. Following, the athletes will compete in their region event, at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course in Price.