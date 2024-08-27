Cross Country Runs at the UIAAA Invite

The Emery and Carbon Cross Country teams competed at the UIAAA Invite over the weekend. The run was held at the Spanish Fork Sports Complex with 30 other schools in attendance. The Carbon boys would place at number 10, ahead of a number of large schools from around the state, as the top five runners finished within 27 second of one another. The Emery girls also did great, finishing in eleventh with two runners in the top 15.

Starting with the boys’ varsity, Emery’s Dillan Larsen finished at 43, with a time of 16:42.6. Evan Criddle led the way for the Dinos with a time of 16:48.7, placing at number 47. Spencer Butler finished at 57, finishing in 16:54.5. Following was Dallin Humes (Carbon, 16:59.4), Bradley Sweeney (Carbon, 17:15.1), Michael Weber (Carbon, 17:15.9), Samuel Wilson (Carbon, 17:39.7), Seth Jenson (Carbon, 17:56.0), Hayden Christiansen (Emery, 18:42.6), Benjamin Farley (Emery, 18:52.3), Jacob Erikson (Emery, 18:52.8), Zander Robinson (18:56.9), Jamison Christiansen (Emery, 19:07.9) and Daxton Larsen (19:10.6).

On the girls’ varsity side, Gentry Christiansen continues her impressive Sophomore year, finishing at number 13 out of 160 competitors, with a time of 18:40.6. The also impressive Addyson Guymon followed closely, finishing at 15, with a time of 18:45.9. Addy Hurst had a great race as well, finishing at number 35, with a time of 19:51.5, followed by their teammates Alivia Daley (22:03.4), Hannah Farley (24:06.8) and Kallee Lake (25:39.6).

In the boys Sophomore/Freshman event, Carbon’s Matthew Stromness finished in the tenth spot, with a solid time of 17:52.2, followed by Bracken Hansen (Carbon, 18:15.3) in eighteenth, Carter Abbott (Carbon, 18:15.5) in nineteenth, Spencer Pitcher (Carbon, 18:42.8) at 25th, Tyke Criddle (Carbon, 18:48.1) at twenty-eight, Jaden Jensen (Emery, 19:06.4) in 34th and Carter Jenson (Carbon, 19:41.0) in 49th.

Carbon’s Josie Yates had a fantastic showing in the girls’ Sophomore/Freshman event. She finished at second-place overall, with a great time of 19:53.4. Teammate, Brettlee Kennedy finished in the top ten with a time of 21:36.9. Followed by Kiley Bishoff (Carbon, 22:55.7), Mckenzie Fredrickson (Carbon, 25:52.8) and Hallie Frandsen (Emery, 27:03.7). The next meet will be held at Lakeside Park in Orem on August 30.