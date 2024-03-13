Crossroads Exhibit Concludes Carbon County Tour with Vibrant Community Party

Press Release

The much-anticipated Crossroads exhibit, part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, bid farewell to Price with a lively community party on Saturday night. This final event marked the conclusion of its successful tour, which commenced on January 20th and ran through March 3rd, 2024.

Hosted by Utah State University Eastern, Utah Humanities and its statewide partners, the event drew in patrons eager to engage with the thought-provoking displays that explored the theme of change in rural America. Against the backdrop of rural Utah’s ongoing transformation, the Crossroads exhibit encouraged attendees to reflect on the past century’s evolution, contemplate adaptation, and envision the future sustainability of their communities.

As part of the Smithsonian Crossroads exhibit, multiple local events occurred, including a community conversation with Congressman Jon Curtis at the beginning of February. A panel was assembled of local cornerstone leaders who discussed life in a rural community.

The panelists highlighted several key points on diversifying the local economy in Eastern Utah:

Investment in Education: Nathaniel Woodward emphasized the importance of investing in local education, particularly in vocational training like diesel mechanics and business studies. He envisioned the potential for innovation and new industries emerging from the collaboration between students from different fields.

Expansion of Mental Health and Substance Use Services: Aurelio from Four Corners Behavioral Health emphasized the need for expanded mental health and substance use facilities, with a focus on increasing accessibility, including same-day services and resources tailored to the Spanish-speaking community.

Diversification of Economy: Sherry from Juniper Pizza highlighted the importance of a diversified economy, stating that it leads to a healthier economic landscape. This suggests the need to explore and support a variety of industries beyond traditional sectors.

Preservation of Quality of Life: Brad King expressed a desire for the preservation of the quality of life in Eastern Utah for future generations, indicating the importance of maintaining the region’s unique characteristics and ensuring that future generations can enjoy similar experiences.

These perspectives collectively underscore the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and economic diversification while preserving the cultural and environmental aspects that make Eastern Utah special.

During the Crossroads Community Celebration on Saturday night, attendees were treated to an evening of culinary delights, games, and camaraderie as they wandered through the exhibit, soaking in its rich tapestry of history and innovation. For many, it was a poignant opportunity to connect with their heritage and ponder the trajectories of rural life.

As the exhibit prepares to journey to its next destination, organizers express gratitude to all who contributed to its success. Whether through attending events, engaging with online resources, or participating in local discussions, the community’s support has been instrumental in fostering meaningful dialogue around rural issues.

In bidding farewell to Crossroads, Carbon County, Utah looks towards the horizon with renewed insight and inspiration, ready to navigate the ever-changing landscape of rural America.