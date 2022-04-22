Cruising Dinos Hit a Speed Bump

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Going into Wednesday’s contest against Richfield, Carbon had won eight straight, including five region games. The Lady Dinos continued to impress with a pair of opening runs in the first. Mollie Horsley singled and, two batters later, Gia Bruno doubled to make it 1-0. Helping her own cause, Tenley Madsen singled later in the inning to bring home Bruno.

In the circle, Madsen was spectacular. She held Richfield hitless through five innings. In addition, she struck out 10 batters without allowing a walk in that span. The Dino offense piled on with three runs in the second and six more in the third to make it 11-0. Carbon went on to win it by that same score.

Reese Ardohain finished 2-3 with four RBIs, including her three-run homerun in the third. Meanwhile, Horsley went 3-4 while Bruno, Madsen and Maddex Whiteside all registered two hits.

Then, on Thursday, the Dinos hit the road to take on Grand. Madsen again got the nod, but she struggled to find her groove early. She gave up a leadoff double that would come around to score as Carbon trailed 1-0 after one inning.

Once more, the leadoff hitter caused problems for Madsen in the second as Trinity Bryant went deep. Grand would score another run in the second to jump up by three. The Lady Dinos struck back in the fourth when Gabrielle Vasquez hit an RBI double to center. Carbon would score one more in the frame, but still trail by one.

Grand’s pitcher, Paige Shumway, would take it from there as she only allowed three hits in the entire game. The Dinos could not overcome the early hole and dropped one in Moab 4-2.

Up next, Carbon has another busy week of traveling. The Dinos (16-4, 5-1) will head to South Summit (13-6) on Monday and return home to play Providence Hall (10-9) on Wednesday, before heading off to play Canyon View (8-9, 3-2) on Thursday.