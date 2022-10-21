CSD Begins Process for Capital Budget Grant

During the Carbon School Board’s meeting on Wednesday evening, the board approved the action for Superintendent Mika Salas to begin writing a grant for the district’s capital budget.

Approved earlier this year, House Bill 475, Use of Public Education Stabilization Account, creates a capital project fund known as the Small School District Capital Projects Fund to provide state funding for specific local capital development projects. Carbon School District (CSD) is one of only 13 districts within the state that are able to apply for the grant due to eligibility requirements. This bill allows the district the opportunity to apply for a 50% match grant to go toward its capital budget.

“We are proposing significant enhancements to Sally Mauro and Mont Harmon,” said Superintendent Salas.

Renovation proposed for Sally Mauro Elementary would include replacing the current boiler for a new HVAC system, updating plumbing systems, updating lighting and ceiling systems, replacing exterior doors, addressing roof leaks and drainage, conducting a seismic survey, and addressing any structural issues identified.

Mont Harmon Middle School’s renovations would include repairing and preventing damage on the west side of the building from soil heaving/settling, replacing the elevator system, addressing ADA accessibility issues and expanding the cafeteria.

The state legislation has set aside a one-time amount of $50 million in the Small School District Capital Project Fund that will be distributed throughout the state. Superintendent Salas explained that this is a competitive grant and said that she is unsure how would be awarded, if any.

Board member Gwen Callahan approved the action item for the grant application while Lee McCourt was quick to second. The applications for priority consideration are due by Nov. 1. If the grant is approved, the agenda item will return to the school board as an action item to accept the funds into the capital budget.