CSD Upcoming Annual Pan Sale

The Carbon School District will be hosting their annual Pan Sale beginning Dec. 10 and running through Dec. 12. The sale will be held at the Carbon District Office, located at 251 West 400 North in Price, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

There will be refreshments and door prizes that the community won’t want to miss out on. Every year, the Carbon School District puts on their annual Pan Sale as a way to raise money for the necessary funding and training that the district Nutritionists must obtain. The Pan Sale not only helps to raise those funds, but it also allows individuals to purchase kitchen cookware straight from the factory.

There will be an abundance of cookie sheets, muffin tins, stainless steel cookware, measuring spoons and much more. With the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect time to snag some new cookware for all of your holiday baking or as a gift.

For more information please visit Carbon School District website.