Culture Connection 2021 Continues with Pique Performance *Photo Gallery*

The 2021 Culture Connection season continued on Thursday evening as attendees were entertained by Pique.

Price City Councilman Layne Miller explained that Pique plays upbeat contemporary music and the duo is credited as being very entertaining. Councilman Miller stated that Culture Connection started cautiously this year, but people are very excited to be attending outdoor concerts again.

“I have literally been given hugs by several people who are thrilled to be in the park again,” stated Miller.

This Thursday, the entertainment will be Los Hermanos de Los Andes, who Miller explained as good and original; always a crowd favorite. “I advise people to get there early to get good seats,” said Miller.

Thursday’s performance will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Price City Peace Gardens.