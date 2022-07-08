Culture Connection Celebrates Independence Day

Price City’s Culture Connection celebrated Independence Day at the Peace Gardens on Thursday evening.

The Harpers, an indie rock band based in Utah, kicked off the night early at 5:30 p.m with 60’s rock music. Next to the stage was Lantern By Sea, an alternative rock band formed in Cedar Hills, Utah.

To close out the night, The Deltaz, one of Price City’s favorites, took the stage. The Deltaz is a brother duo that performed a blend of country and blues.

Next week’s performance will include Grimwood, based out of Lehi, with openers JD and the Brass Saddle Band. For more information on Price City’s Culture Connection, visit Price City’s website by clicking here.