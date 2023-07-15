Culture Connection Packs Peace Garden

Price CIty’s Culture Connection was a huge hit during Thursday’s concert at the Peace Gardens with a performance by Los Hermanos de los Andes.

Los Hermanos de los Andes is an Andean folk group that was formed among the Rocky Mountains with individuals of different nationalities who were attending a local university. The group shares its rich musical heritage with authentic ethnic instruments dating back to the ancient Inca civilization.

Price City Councilman Layne Miller described the group as a local favorite as the band has performed for many years at Culture Connection and various other community events.

Several food truck options were also available to the large crowd, including Coyote’s Well Mobile Coffee, Ruben’s BBQ, Angel’s Craving, Waffle Love and Canyon Ice.

Next week’s performer for Culture Connection will be Foxy Grandpa. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Peace Gardens.