Culture Connection Premieres Virtually

Culture Connection, the summer’s favorite series, is back in a new way. Due to gathering restrictions, Price City officials elected to stream the concerts virtually.

Rylee McDonald returned to Price to initiated the new format on Thursday, June 11. The talented vocalist and guitarist entertained many watching the stream live with classic rock. He played songs from Journey, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Styx, Rush, Johnny Cash and more. The night was a hit as McDonald preformed songs requested by those watching.

Culture Connection will be streamed live every Thursday night throughout the summer at 7 p.m. on Price City’s Facebook page. Coming June 18 will be Jennifer Lopez.