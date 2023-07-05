Culture Connection Presents Mesozoic

Mesozoic will me playing at the Price City Peace Garden on July 6 at 7 p.m.

Feel free to invite your friends and family to pay tribute to full-tilt, guitar-heavy classic rock with this week’s band, Mesozoic. With Alan Titus on guitar and vocals, Will Leonard on guitar and vocals, Kim Titus on bass, Angelina Woodberry on vocals and Ralph Morrison on drums, the band covers songs from Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Kansas, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Beatles. The Titus duo has been part of Kanab’s musical landscape for many years. Will Leonard has been a professional guitarist and singer in Mesquite, NV and St. George, UT since the 1990’s. Ralph plays drums at his local church and Angie has just started her musical career with the band.