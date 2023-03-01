Culture Connection Schedule Promises a Musical Summer

The full lineup for the 2023 Culture Connection Summer Concerts in the Park series, presented by Price City, has been released.

Culture Connection has been a staple in the community for many years, providing visitors and locals alike with the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment in a free and safe environment. Hosted at the Price City Peace Garden and beginning on June 8, Johnny Utah will be starting off the entertainment. The group is credited as a surf guitar rock and roll band.

On June 15, the modern country cross-over Summer and Cayden Bell will entertain, followed by the acoustic Celtic pop fusion of Fabled Folks. Rustic Poets will then bring country fun on June 29 before classic rock band Mesozoic will be welcomed on July 6.

The fun continues through July with Los Hermanos de los Andes on July 13, Foxy Grandpa on July 20 and Rupert Wates on July 27. They will be presenting Peruvian mountain music, pop rock and Welsh guitar music, respectively.

There will be Culture Connection entertainment during International Days, though times are to be determined. On Aug. 3, Gemma Griffith will bring South African pop music. A premier Beatles tribute band will grace the stage on Aug. 4, followed by Deltaz, featuring classic blues. Continuing the entertainment, Aug. 5 will feature Fiddlers Express, Stone Company and Angela Murray, which will feature fiddlers, stone company roots and broadway.

Finally, Charlie Jenkins will be at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in conjunction with the Carbon County Fair on Aug. 10, which will mark the end of the summer concert series.