Culture Connection to Return to the Great Outdoors

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Price City’s beloved Culture Connection series will be returning to the great outdoors beginning in May. The return to outdoor concerts comes after more than a year of streamed concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular band Shuffle will kick off the return of concerts to the Peace Gardens for Culture Connection. The group will perform on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. This will be just the beginning of a full summer line up through Aug. 12.

According to Price City councilman Layne Miller, the events will still feature various precautions due to the pandemic. Families will be encouraged to sit together and apart from other groups to social distance. Masks will also be encouraged and a portion of Main Street will be cordoned off to allow for additional space and social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for comfort and convenience during the events.

The weekly summer series for Culture Connection will begin on June 10 with Sha’la. June 17 will feature Kelly Vogrinec while the popular Los Hermanos De Los Andes group will perform on June 24.

Members of the community are encouraged to follow the Price City Facebook page for updates on concerts, performers and other city events. In addition, the Culture Connection concerts will continue to be streamed live to the city’s Facebook page for those wishing to watch from home.