Culture Connection Welcomes Back Community Favorite

In keeping with social distancing practices required to combat the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 summer season’s concert series in Price known as Culture Connection moved performances to a virtual means.

For their second performance of the summer, Culture Connection welcomed back a staple to the series. Local talent Jennifer Lopez has been performing in Culture Connection since its beginning in the late 1990s. She performed favorites such as “Hotel California” before welcoming her longtime friend and fellow performer, Ben Jones, to also sing a few numbers.

The duo then each performed a piano number before concluding the evening. Look out for the next Culture Connection event, coming on June 25.