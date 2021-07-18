Culture Connections Continues to Delight with Sorenson Clan *Photo Gallery*

The second Culture Connection performance of July featured the Sorenson Clan, who took to the stage to entertain the crowd with musical numbers accompanied by piano.

The Culture Connection series is hosted each Thursday evening at the Price City Peace Gardens and provides the community with an opportunity to enjoy the summer weather and engage with fellow attendees.

“We were thrilled with the performance of the Sorenson Clan. They are so talented and the crowd loved them,” shared Councilman Layne Miller.

He then stated that Culture Connection is once again being affected by COVID-19, with the group that was scheduled to perform next Thursday having to cancel due to the virus.

Councilman Miller said that they are working hard to find a replacement and will inform the community as soon as the replacement is found.