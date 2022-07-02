Culture Connection’s Entertainment Does Not Disappoint

Once again, Price City’s Culture Connection packed the Peace Gardens on Thursday evening with community members ready to wind down from the day with live music.

The Samuel Charles Band, based out of Provo, was the first to take the stage at the Price City Peace Gardens. They played a mix of soft rock and folk music for the crowd to enjoy.

The second performance of the evening was a group of musical poets titled Maxwell’s Troubadours. They delighted members of the community with their original music with the intent to inspire and entertain.

Price City’s Culture Connection is a weekly summer event filled with food vendors and live performances. To view the full lineup for the summer series, visit Price City’s website by clicking here.